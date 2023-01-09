ASHTABULA — Ashtabula firefighters had a busy weekend, battling three major fires in three days.
The weekend began Friday night when Ashtabula City firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Blue Jay Circle at 10:30 p.m. for a fire in Willow Arms mobile home park on the westside of Ashtabula.
Upon arrival, they discovered a fully involved trailer fire. They hooked up to the hydrant at the corner of Blue Jay Circle and Michigan Avenue, working to extinguish the blaze while protecting neighboring trailers from catching on fire.
A city firefighter was applying water with a hose when he received a burn on his upper left leg through his turnout gear. He received first aid at the scene, according to fire reports.
Bystanders said a male in his 30s lived at the residence and they hadn’t seen him in a while, reports show. When the fire was extinguished, firefighters searched the trailer for any occupants and found nothing.
Ashtabula Township Fire Department assisted at the scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to the 1300 block of West Third Street in the Ashtabula Harbor for a garage fire.
When firefighters arrived, they not only found a detached garage fully involved with fire and the roof completely burned off, but the house next to the garage at 221 Franklin Ave. had fire showing from the second floor and kitchen area. The exterior of the house was burning from the ground up to the roof, according to fire reports.
Firefighters hooked hoses to nearby fire hydrants and began to extinguish the blaze in the garage and on the exterior of the house.
When they were able to enter the house through a side door, they went to the second floor and put out fire that had spread to the roof.
Ashtabula Township Fire Department assisted at the scene and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Early Sunday morning, city firefighters were called to a two-story house in the 3700 block of West Avenue for a structure fire with possible entrapment, according to fire reports.
When firefighters arrived they discovered heavy smoke billowing from the basement and the first floor of the house, which has been converted into two apartments.
Firefighters were informed of a possible occupant in the basement and began a search, extinguishing the fire as they went. They found no one, according to fire reports.
Ashtabula Township Fire Department arrived and took a water hose to the first floor, where they encountered heavy fire. The second floor and attic also were ablaze, reports show.
The ladder truck was deployed to get the fire under control. Ashtabula police arrived on the scene to direct traffic on West Avenue.
Firefighters believe the fire started in the crawl space of the house.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
