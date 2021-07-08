ASHTABULA — The city’s 2021 summer street paving projects should wrap up next week, weather permitting.
In May, City Council approved a $428,184 bid for city street paving, with plans to use money from grants and the paving levy to pay for it all.
The biggest project — Lake Avenue from the bridge, where it intersects with West 19th Street and West Avenue, to West 9th Street by the new Circle K — will cost the city about $295,000, City Manager Jim Timonere said.
The remainder of the cost will be covered by two grants, a Community Development Block Grant and Ohio Public Works Commission grant.
“Bids are out right now for Lake Avenue, due on July 13,” Timonere said. “Aqua has to finish the new water line which is going to Smith Field. Once they are done and the contract is awarded for Lake Avenue, we hope to start as soon as possible.”
Work also will depend on the contractor’s schedule, he said.
Council President John Roskovics said council is glad to see the city is nearing completion of its street paving program.
“We would love to be able to pave more but we’ll continue to take modest steps to improve our city streets,” he said. “The upcoming paving of Lake Ave will be welcomed by all residents and visitors. It’s a huge project and has been in the works for years.”
The list of roads paved this summer:
• Valleyview Boulevard (from East 46th to East 42nd streets)
• Hamlin Drive (from West Avenue to Ogden Avenue)
• West 15th Street (from Union Avenue to Ohio Avenue and Ohio to Michigan)
• West 64th Street (from Amelia Avenue to Austinburg Road)
• Tannery Hill (from Main Ave to bridge)
• Tennis Circle
• Ogden Avenue (West 58th Street to Hamlin Drive)
