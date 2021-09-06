ASHTABULA — Two residents put together a community block party on the west side on Sunday.
Sal Jackson and Brandon Nelson got together several weeks ago and decided to put the event together.
“Just to bring the community together. We used to have block parties on West 43rd Street,” Jackson said.
The event included music, businesses, informational booths and plenty of food and games.
“We have cornhole, flag football and kickball,” he said.
Nelson said he recently started a business and was able to provide tents on the property near the site of the former Guarnieri Field adjacent to the West Avenue basketball courts.
“We just get together and toss ideas around,” Nelson said of his working with Jackson on the project. He said anyone could come, but they were focusing on people on the west side.
“Next year we will be planning in the spring,” Nelson said.
Jackson said Molded Fiberglass approved the use of a portion of the field. There was also a food truck available.
The Ashtabula chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People also had a booth at the event.
