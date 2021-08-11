ASHTABULA — A drug bust in the 1000 block of Thayer Avenue Friday resulted in the seizure of narcotics and more than $2,000 in cash.
The Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County, with help from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office and Cuyahoga County Adult Parole Authority, executed the search warrant. Municipal Court Judge Laura DiGiacomo issued the warrant after a two-month-long investigation into the sales of methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl in the city.
Investigators discovered 58 suspected fentanyl tablets produced to appear like the prescription pain-killer Percocet, $2,114 in cash, cell phones and packaging materials.
A notebook containing instruction on how to manufacture meth was also recovered, police said.
A 46-year-old Cleveland man was arrested at the scene on a parole violation. The man, along with a 39-year-old woman from Ashtabula, are facing additional charges pending lab results and further investigation.
Anyone with information about drug activity can call the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County on the tip line at 440-576-3518.
