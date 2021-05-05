ASHTABULA — There have been 1,410 confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, and a total of 30 city residents have died from the virus, Ashtabula City Health Commissioner Christine Hill said at Monday’s virtual City Council meeting.
City health officials have administered 5,632 doses of vaccines, she said.
“We are encouraging people to get vaccinated,” Hill said. “We will do whatever it takes to get people vaccinated.”
A drive-through vaccination clinic will be from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Municipal Building’s parking lot. Residents will have their choice of vaccines — either the Johnson and Johnson one-time vaccine or the Moderna two-shot vaccine.
“We are finding very few people are skipping the second dose,” she said. “We are very pleased with the second dose uptake.”
In addition to drive-through clinics, the Health Department has partnered with churches for vaccine clinics. Walk-ins are welcome at the Health Department, located in the basement of the Municipal Building, on certain days. Signs are posted on the doors when walk-ins are allowed in, she said.
As of Monday, the city had 24 active cases of COVID-19, and 1,306 people who have recovered from the virus, Hill said.
COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Infected people have had a wide range of symptoms reported – from mild symptoms to severe illness.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
