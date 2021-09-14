ASHTABULA – Ashtabula Dream Center will present The Last Lap 2.0, on Friday at 604 W. 57th St.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon and will feature food, fellowship, and a 60-mile bike ride to raise money for the Ashtabula Dream Center Ministry.
Last Lap 2.0 will be the last and final ride of the fund-raising series. For years, the Rev. Duane Ball has ridden the number of miles to match his age on his birthday — all in an effort to raise money for the Dream Center.
This year, accompanied by Randy Barnes, Ball will ride his last fund-raising ride.
All proceeds raised by this ride will support the Ashtabula Dream Center and its mission to feed and clothe those in need throughout the community
Donations can be made at www.ashtabuladreamcenter.org.
“For the last several years, I have dedicated my birthday to fundraising for the Ashtabula Dream Center,” Ball said. “These birthday rides have been a highlight of my cycling career.”
Ball will be 60 years old on Sept. 18, so he’s cycling 60 miles.
“Make plans now to join me and the Ashtabula Dream Center team,” he said. “Help me celebrate the goodness and faithfulness of God.”
In 2001, the ministry went from feeding people on the streets to only a few times per month to a full-time ministry.
