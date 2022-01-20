ASHTABULA — Throughout Monday’s major winter weather event, Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere mobilized every city resource to salt and plow streets.
Despite challenges with equipment, “we are doing everything we can,” he said at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. “We got 25- to 27-inches of snow in 12 hours. This is as much as we normally get in a year and we got it in 12 hours.”
Timonere noted Ashtabula was mentioned on the national news Monday night for getting the most snow from Winter Storm Izzy.
The manager promised residents the snowplows are running around the clock, and thanks to some help from Ashtabula Township, they should get to everyone by Wednesday.
“We thank Ashtabula Township for its help with snow removal,” he said. “The biggest issue now is, ‘Where to put the snow?’”
Timonere announced trash pick-up will be delayed one day this week due to the snowstorm.
Area residents are expected to briefly enjoy warmer temperatures near 40 degrees Wednesday before brutally cold air returns late week, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland.
Under warmer topics, Ward 5 Council person, Jane Haines, said the city is advertising for a new concessionaire at Walnut Beach. Information is on the city’s website at cityofashtabula.com.
“Hopefully, we will get a good vendor,” President John Roskovics said. “Breakfast on the beach would be a popular item.”
The city also will need certified lifeguards this summer at Walnut Beach, Haines said, noting the time is now to ask the YMCA about certification.
In other business
• Retired City Council Clerk, LaVette E. Hennigan, master municipal clerk, presented Clerk of Council, Stacy H. Senskey, with the International Institute of Municipal Clerks Title of Certified Municipal Clerk.
• Timonere asked for an ordinance to authorize him to enter into a $31,500 contract with GPD of Youngstown to perform the engineering work for the Ohio Avenue Ext. sanitary sewer project. Council approved the request.
• City Finance Director, Traci Welch, reported the city ended 2021 with a $2.3 million carry-over in the general fund. Welch said income tax revenue came in better than expected and the pandemic caused very conservative budgeting.
The next Ashtabula City Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.