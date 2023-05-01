ASHTABULA — Two Republicans and one Democrat incumbent are hoping to fill one of two open seats on Ashtabula City Council.
Council President John Roskovics, a Democrat, seeks re-election for a third term, and Vice President Michael Speelman decided not to seek re-election.
While Roskovics and Republicans Wade H. Stitt and Russ Simeone are vying for the two council-at-large seats, all three will move forward on the November ballot. Neither of the Republican candidates will appear on Tuesday's ballot.
Stitt, owner of the Trumbull Ashtabula Paint LLC, is a North Kingsville police officer and firefighter with the Saybrook Township Fire Department.
Simeone, who has a background in sales, has served as director of business at Our Lady of Peace Parish for nearly eight years.
In Ward 1, Council person Kym Foglio, a Democrat, is uncontested, as is City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper.
Ward 2 candidates are Democrat Terence Guerriero and Republican Daryn Capitena. Each will go forward to the November ballot.
City Manager Jim Timonere, a Democrat, faces off with fellow Democrat, Evangela Moore, on Tuesday’s ballot for the opportunity to appear on the November ballot for the city’s top job.
Republican Kevin Grippi, who’s uncontested, moves forward to the November ballot with hopes of becoming city manager.
None of the May ballot’s 17 issues affect Ashtabula voters.
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7:30 p.m., according to the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
For more information, call the Board of Elections at 440-576-6915.
