ASHTABULA — City crews were busy all over the city on Friday afternoon as high winds provided challenges for the street department workers, firefighters and police officers.
Ashtabula Fire Department Captain Stephen Chase was especially busy as he spent time at various sites as crews battled a blaze on East Sixth Street near the Columbus Avenue intersection.
Traffic was blocked at the intersection as firefighters battled the blaze with significant damage showing on the second floor of the house. Ashtabula Township firefighters were also on the scene assisting on the structure fire.
On Ohio Avenue a large tree knocked power lines into the road blocking the street about 400 yards south of the 13th Street intersection.
Street department crews were also busy cleaning up downed trees on Hulbert Street.
