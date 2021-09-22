• Miguel A Sweeney, of 3386 West 128th Street, Cleveland, was sentenced to two years of intensive community control after previously pleading guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
Sweeney was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Jasen Arthur Beutler, of 555 Independence Drive, Medina, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance, and Beutler was given credit for eight days in jail on this case.
• Larry Allen Withrow Jr., of 6853 North Clubside Drive, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony and one count of unlawful restrain, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring, and Withrow as given credit for 23 days in jail in this case.
• Amber Ensell, of 142 Nickel Plate Avenue, upper apartment, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony and one count of obstructing official business, a second degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance and Ensell was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Brandon Michael Casper, of 5128 Gray Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Sierra Heasley, of 1428 Gladding Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of permitting drug abuse, a fifth degree felony and one count of endangering children and one count of falsification, first-degree misdemeanors.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• David Bruce Morgan, of 786 East 14th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Morgan was given credit for nine days in jail.
• William L. Alexander, of 6853 Lindsley Avenue, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance.
• Julian Echeverria, of 2123 East 42nd Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, a first degree felony and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $50,000 personal recognizance, and Echeverria was given credit for six days in jail in this case.
• Desmond Isaiah Turner, of 1024 West 41st Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
In another case, Turner was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, one count of improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle and one count of carrying a concealed weapon, fourth degree felonies and one count of possessing criminal tools and one count of possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance, and Turner was given credit for 12 days in jail in this case.
• Thomas R. Poling, of 1751 Pymatuning Lake Road, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of assault, a fourth degree felony and one count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Poling was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Henry Cruz Ortiz, of 3663 Bardmoor Boulevard, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, fourth degree felonies and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance.
• Joshua J. Eubank, of 103 West 44th Street, Upper, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two third degree felonies and one fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $20,000 personal recognizance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.