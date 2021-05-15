JEFFERSON — Now confident the COVID-19 pandemic is on the wane, Ashtabula County’s top health official has put into play the retirement he shelved when the pandemic struck last year.
Ray Saporito, who guided the county’s health department one month shy of 37 years, officially stepped down at the end of this week. Jay Becker, who was appointed deputy health commissioner earlier this year after serving four years as the department’s administrator, will assume the role.
Saporito planned to retire in 2020, but the coronavirus and a public health accreditation initiative prompted him to delay the departure.
“I felt an obligation to the department and the Board of Health,” he said. “Now we’re in a better position. We have vaccines and we know so much more. The department is posed to deal with this.”
Saporito has spent more than 41 years in public health. He started working with the Ohio Department of Health in 1980, then spent a couple of years teaching at a college in New York. While classroom work was rewarding, Saporito said he felt a tug to get back into the field.
“There’s nothing like implementing actual practices rather than theory,” he said.
The responsibilities of health departments have expanded over the years, Saporito said. So much activity runs through the office, and plenty of people depend on permits issued by the department to launch or maintain operations.
From septic systems and tattoo parlors to infectious waste disposal and restaurants — a myriad number of businesses and residents regularly seek the blessing of local health officials.
“New programs bring new rules and regulations,” he said. “But a lot of [existing] programs have expanded over the years.”
For example, Ohio’s food code consisted of 30 pages when Saporito came to Jefferson. Now the document contains 134 pages. The state’s private water system code, once 37 pages, now is spelled out over 112 pages, Saporito said.
“[Public health] is a challenging field that’s ever-changing,” he said.
Code enforcement, licensing and permitting are important duties, but it’s direct threats to health that grab headlines. During his tenure, Saporito has guided response to a number of infectious diseases.
“The swine flu of 2010 was very intense,” he said. “We vaccinated 20,000 people for swine flu.”
He also remembers the anthrax scares that immediately followed the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Police agencies conferred with the health department whenever a suspicious white powder arrived in someone’s mail.
The 9/11 tragedy reshaped the role of health departments, Saporito said.
“The white powder incidents transformed us from a prevention agency to directly helping first-responders,” he said.
But every other crisis pales to the dangers and difficulties posed by COVID-19, Saporito said.
“We had no idea it would evolve into an all-encompassing, world-wide pandemic,” he said. “All of these [previous health matters] presented challenges, but this one was without question the most challenging.”
Almost overnight, local health departments were mandated to enact restrictions to make businesses, schools — everyone — as safe as possible. The county hired part-time workers to keep up with enforcement chores, Saporito said.
“We would’ve needed an army to do all the things we were asked to do,” he said.
Looking back over the decades, Saporito said he believes the overall health of Ashtabula County residents is relatively good. Public health assessments conducted periodically show gains in some categories. For example the number of residents who smoke has dropped, he said.
But there’s plenty of room for improvement. Poor lifestyle choices remain a big problem, Saporito said.
“It’s a glass half-full, glass half-empty situation,” Saporito said. “One segment of the population practices good public health [and makes good lifestyle decisions], but another segment does not.”
While health providers try to put people on the right path, there’s only so much they can accomplish, Saporito said.
“There are things that are totally out of the health systems’ control,” he said. “Poverty, unemployment and other social indicators play a big role [in public health].”
Saporito stressed Ashtabula County is not alone is dealing with these issues.
“These are state-wide problems,” he said. “These are national problems.”
Saporito said it’s interesting to see how priorities in public health can shift, depending on circumstances. Chronic health problems linked to poor choices traditionally had received a lot of attention from experts at the local level while communicable diseases “have taken a back seat,” he said. But now, thanks to COVID and other infectious diseases, priorities have flipped, with diseases now in the forefront, Saporito said.
“We’ve come full circle,” he said.
Saporito is looking forward to leisure time. Gardening, traveling and visiting with family top his must-do list.
“And I’ve missed fishing the past 18 months,” he said.
Saporito said he appreciated the hard work and dedication of a staff that strived to achieve a common goal.
“We always tried to put the community’s interest first,” he said. “We always have tried to protect the public health.”
