The price of a gallon of gasoline is hovering just below the national average in Ashtabula County, after a spike in prices last week.
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.845 in Ashtabula County on Monday, below the national average of $3.919 and the Ohio average of $3.922 per gallon for the same day.
On Oct. 3, the average cost for a gallon of gas in Ashtabula County was $3.629.
According to AAA, the increase in prices is due to OPEC reducing the output from a number of oil-producing nations. The price of oil has surpassed $90 a barrel, which has caused the price of gasoline to increase as well.
Gas demand has also increased, according to AAA.
There are a number of steps that can be taken to improve your vehicle’s gas mileage, according to AAA. When purchasing a vehicle, if possible, chose one with the best fuel economy for the type of vehicle you’re looking for.
Following manufacturer’s recommendations for vehicle maintenance will help to ensure optimum fuel economy, as can keeping a vehicle’s tires properly inflated. As soon as a vehicle’s “Check Engine” light comes on, take your vehicle to a repair shop, as whatever problem is occurring is likely reducing fuel economy, according to AAA.
Driving at the speed limit will also improve fuel economy. Drag on a vehicle causes fuel economy to drop at speeds over 50 miles per hour, according to AAA. Hard acceleration will also greatly increase fuel use, as will extended idling to warm up the engine.
When approaching a stop sign or a red light, taking your foot off the gas and coasting toward the stop will save gas, according to AAA.
Planning ahead by running multiple errands in a single trip, and if you own multiple vehicles, taking the most fuel efficient vehicle you can on a trip can also reduce fuel usage.
