ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County YMCA Board of Directors will welcome Eric Stinehelfer of Cleveland as its new chief executive officer, effective March 6.
The nationwide search for a new CEO was facilitated by the YMCA of the USA, in partnership with the Ohio Alliance of YMCAs. Stinehelfer will succeed Interim CEO, Dale Nissley.
Stinehelfer comes to Ashtabula from the YMCA of Greater Cleveland, where he has served as district executive director since 2019.
In his 28-year career with the YMCA, he's worked in St. Louis, Missouri; Rockford, Illinois; Fostoria, Ohio; Tampa, Florida, and Cleveland.
During his time in Fostoria, he was CEO of the Geary Family YMCA for 13 years.
Stinehelfer said his involvement with the Y began at age 15, as a volunteer swim instructor.
His job experiences and expertise are in operations, philanthropy/fundraising, fiscal management, staff development, board development, and programming.
His passion for small Ys in rural communities is what drove him to the opportunity to lead the Ashtabula Family YMCA, he said.
“My family and I are excited to be part of the next chapter for the Ashtabula County YMCA," he said. "I am humbled and honored that the YMCA Board of Directors has chosen me to be the CEO and to lead the organization through the possibility of some major renovations of the current facility or a new stand-alone facility.”
Ashtabula County YMCA Board President Andy Juhola said the YMCA is excited to add an experienced, proven leader like Stinehelfer.
"He is a perfect fit to lead our dedicated, hardworking YMCA team," Juhola said.
Stinehelfer graduated from Tiffin University with a degree in business administration. He and his wife, Michelle, have four children —Mallory, Caleb, Abby and Makenzie.
