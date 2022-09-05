ASHTABULA — Lake County Treasurer Mike Zuren joked he got frostbite last month after entering an ice-cream eating contest against Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas.
But the legendary competitor isn’t letting that stop him from a rematch — a watermelon eating contest — at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Ashtabula Farmers’ Market in the Ashtabula Harbor, all in the name of promoting agriculture and the area’s many farmers markets.
The two finance men first squared off Aug. 10 at the Painesville Farmers’ Market for the title of ice-cream eating champion.
“I had a blast with the competition and really enjoyed also having many kids participate too in the contest,” said Thomas, who took home the blue ribbon.
Zuren then happily agreed to a rematch on Thomas’ home turf.
“I put up a good fight, but now I will be training for our upcoming contest at the Ashtabula Farmers’ Market,” Zuren said. “I think locally grown watermelon will be more my speed!”
Thomas contacted Rees Davis with the Ashtabula Farmers’ Market to see how the pair could work together to promote their market and bring families down to the Ashtabula Harbor.
Watermelon was picked as the competition food of choice, and A&D Gardens out of Geneva agreed to supply locally grown produce for the children and main competition.
The main event, Zuren vs. Thomas, will take place 11 a.m. Sept. 18, but at 10:45 a.m. there will be a watermelon eating contest for children.
“Our goal is to display that elected officials from across county lines can show that there’s more to politics than just what people see on TV,” Thomas said.
Announcing the event for his second eating contest appearance will be Lake County professional sports announcer George Phillips. The contest will be livestreamed on Facebook Live.
The Ashtabula Farmers’ Market is held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday from mid-June to mid-October, rain or shine. The market features local produce, farmers, music on occasion, and crafts.
Learn more by visiting the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AshtabulaFarmersMarket.
