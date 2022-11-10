ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission is offering services to veterans who may have been exposed to toxic substances.
The PACT Act was signed into law in August. According to information from the VA, the new law expands eligibility for VA healthcare for veterans with toxic exposures and veterans from the Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras. It also expands eligibility for benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.
The law removes the need for certain veterans and their survivors to prove an illness is connected to their time in the military, if it is among 23 specific conditions, according to information from the White House. It covers 11 respiratory conditions and several forms of cancer.
The act also adds new conditions to a similar list for Agent Orange exposure, according to the VA.
Ben Schwartfigure, Executive Director of the Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission, said there has been an increase in the number of veterans coming into the commission’s office and filing claims.
“We believe, as of January, some of the claims will start being adjudicated,” Schwartfigure said. “The VA’s hiring several hundred new employees in order to combat the increase in the claims. Already, they’re seeing a heavy increase.”
PACT Act claims will go to a single location, where they will be processed, he said.
“There’s going to be a major lull in the claims work across the board, as these new claims start stacking up,” Schwartfigure said. “But we’ll continue to process claims as they come in. We’re not going to tell anybody no, we’re going to encourage them to process the claim now, get it done, get it in the VA system. That way, when they do start adjudicating claims, the veterans have already done their part, and at that point, it’s just waiting on the VA to give them additional guidance or request new information.”
Time is money, he said.
“If they don’t submit today, they’re potentially costing themselves money down the road,” Schwartfigure said.
There are a lot of variables associated with the process, he said.
Because of the bill, the VA is acknowledging the service connection of a mumber of medical conditions.
Veterans wishing to submit a claim through the Veterans Service Commission should call 440-964-8324 and schedule an appointment.
Because of increased traffic through the office because of PACT Act claims, and other things taking place, it is better to have an appointment, Schwartfigure said.
“We want to help everybody that walks in the door, but sometimes we just can’t if everybody’s already got a veteran in their office they’re helping out,” he said.
Schwartfigure encouraged anyone who thinks they may be eligible for benefits under the law to call the Veterans Service Commission.
“Even if they don’t know, they should call us, just so that we can review it with them and we can go through everything,” Schwartfigure said. “Because it is pretty complex, and I’d rather them make the phone call or make an appointment and be told ‘OK, that’s not covered,’ than potentially miss out on something they could be getting healthcare for.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.