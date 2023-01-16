JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County residents may have noticed that their property tax bill has not arrived in the mail yet.
Traditionally, real estate property taxes in Ashtabula County are mailed the first week of January and due the third week in February.
“There is no need to worry, your bill did not get lost,” said Angie Maki-Cliff, county treasurer.
Maki-Cliff requested a real estate tax due date extension with the Ohio Tax Commission, moving the real estate property tax due date from Feb. 15, 2023 to March 1, 2023, thanks to system issues with software at the Auditor’s Office.
“The Auditor’s Office is tasked with making sure tax bills are true and correct. We would never want to risk an inaccurate tax document being sent out of our office. It is better to give them the time they need and delay the due date for first half,” Maki-Cliff said.
Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas said his office is working with its real estate technology system to complete the final steps for tax calculation and looks forward to turning over tax amounts to the Treasurer’s Office soon.
“Once those amounts are turned over, then we can accept Board of Revision Complaints and begin having tax bills available on our website,” he said.
There should be no negative impact on taxpayers as a result of the extended due date. Those taxpayers enrolled in a pre-payment plan or delinquent tax contract will receive their notices and have automatic withdrawals as previously scheduled.
