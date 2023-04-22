JEFFERSON — Members of the Ashtabula County Township Association voted down a motion of no confidence in Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole at a Thursday night meeting.
Kingsville Township Trustee Mike Cliff made the motion.
“Townships are having to seek out legal counsel because of the lack of follow-through with the prosecutor’s office supporting the townships,” he said.
He also spoke about plea deals made by the prosecutor’s office, and the on-going hearings in the re-sentencing of Odraye Jones, who was convicted in 1998 of killing Ashtabula Police Officer William D. Glover Jr.
Cliff said township trustees try to avoid getting involved in politics, but the Township Association is a body of influence.
Assistant Ashtabula County Prosecutor Chris Fortunato said Cliff made misrepresentations about the office.
He objected to the motion taking place without O’Toole at the meeting.
“We don’t have enough facts here,” he said.
Sharon Huey, current Kingsville Township Fiscal Officer and former bailiff for Judge Thomas Harris, seconded the motion.
Cliff said he wants to have a good working relationship with elected officials, but townships deeply rely on legal counsel from the prosecutor’s office.
He also claimed O’Toole is often outside of the county.
“What people don’t realize is, she will leave for three weeks at a time,” Cliff said. “Whether she’s somewhere else in the state or in Florida, I don’t know, but she’ll leave for weeks at a time, then she’ll come back for three weeks, or weeks at a time, then she’ll leave again. So there’s backlogs.”
O’Toole said on Friday that she takes four weeks of vacation per year, but said she does not take them consecutively.
“All the other times I am not in the county, per se, would be continuing legal education, and I do visit my family in [northeast Ohio],” she said. “I have an 81-year-old mother.”
Huey said she has heard from people in the court that things are totally different from the way they were before O’Toole took office.
“That’s why I’m seconding this motion, because I have first-hand information,” she said.
Fortunato interrupted Huey to say that Harris and O’Toole do not get along.
“Judge Harris does not like a strong woman,” he said.
Fortunato said the discussion was based on hearsay.
Huey said she had experienced issues first-hand.
“It’s a shame that it’s come down to this,” she said.
The vote failed, nine votes in favor to 18 against.
O’Toole said if any trustee or public official has an issue with the services from her office, they should reach out to her.
“We need to work together to best serve the citizens of Ashtabula County,” she said. “My door is always open.”
