ROME TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Heath Department, South Central Ambulance District, Rome Fire Department, Country Neighbor and Job and Family Services will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Rome Fire Department on Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m..
The clinic will have first and second doses as well as booster doses for people five years of age and up, according to information from the county health department.
People seeking their second dose or booster should bring their vaccination card to the event, according to information from the county health department.
Anyone wishing to schedule a free ride to the event can call Country Neighbor, at 440-437-6311 by Jan. 20. People unable to leave their home should call the Ashtabula County Health Department at 440-576-6010, option two, to discuss possible in-home vaccinations.
The Rome Fire Department is located at 3162 Route 6 in Rome Township.
On Tuesday, the Ashtabula County Health Department reported that there had been 972 new COVID-19 cases in the county in the last week, along with 45 new hospitalizations this week and nine new deaths.
On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 175 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Ashtabula County. Eight new hospitalizations were reported on Wednesday.
Ashtabula County’s vaccination rate remains below the statewide average, according to ODH. According to ODH, 53.12 percent of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 49.2 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated. A total of 22,845 booster doses have been administered in Ashtabula County, according to ODH.
Statewide, 60.54 percent of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 55.6 percent of Ohio residents are fully vaccinated, and just under three million booster doses have been administered.
Nationwide, 74.5 percent of people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 62.6 percent of people are fully vaccinated, and 76.3 million booster doses have been administered, according to the Centers For Disease Control.
