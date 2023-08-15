• Suspicious activity was reported in the 3700 block of Route 7 in Richmond Township at 8:26 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• Theft was reported in the 4400 block of Ayers Road in Cherry Valley Township at 9:26 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 11:08 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• Theft was reported in the 3900 block of Route 7 in Andover Township at 4:48 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• An overdose was reported in the 3100 block of Court Street in Ashtabula Township at 5:04 p.m. on Aug. 10.
• Trespassing was reported in the 3300 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:07 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 7:14 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3900 block of Resolution Avenue in Ashtabula Township at 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 12.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Riverview Drive in Austinburg Township at 8:53 a.m. on Aug. 12.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 100 block of North Elm Street at 5:54 p.m. on Aug. 12.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 1700 block of East 28th Street in Ashtabula Township at 11:35 p.m. on Aug. 12.
• A TPO violation was reported in the 6700 block of North Ridge Road West in Geneva Township at 10:23 a.m. on Aug. 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2100 block of La Fever Road in Harpersfield Township at 1:04 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Shepard and West Prospect roads in Saybrook Township at 10:05 a.m. on Aug. 14.
• A TPO violation was reported in the 900 block of Route 45 South in Austinburg Township at 10:39 a.m. on Aug. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.