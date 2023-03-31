• A TPO violation was reported in the 6000 block of North Ridge Road West in Geneva Township at 5:04 p.m. on March 20.
• Trespassing was reported in the 3100 block of Myers Road in Geneva Township at 9:48 a.m. on March 21.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 4:09 p.m. on March 21.
• An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Lake Road West in Saybrook Township at 2:14 p.m. on March 22.
• Trespassing Was reported in the 3100 block of North Myers Road in Geneva Township at 8:04 a.m. on March 24.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1900 block of Route 534 in Harpersfield Township at 9:58 a.m. on March 24.
• Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Route 45 North in Austinburg Township at 1:56 p.m. on March 24.
• Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Route 534 in Harpersfield Township at 2:59 p.m. on March 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 7900 block of South Stanhope-Kellogsville Road in Williamsfield Township at 4:24 p.m. on March 24.
• A dog bite was reported in the 4900 block of Laskey Road in Hartsgrove Township at 3:55 p.m. on March 26.
• A sex offense was reported in the 3800 block of Sheffield Monroe Road at 11:04 p.m. on March 27.
