• A burglary was reported in the 5300 block of Route 193 in Cherry Valley Township at 8:26 p.m. on May 18.
• An assault was reported in the 400 block of Route 193 South in Denmark Township at 1:09 p.m. on May 24.
• Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Dillon Drive in Ashtabula Township at 5:53 p.m. on May 24.
• An assault was reported din the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 6:14 p.m. on May 25.
• Trespassing was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 2:45 p.m. on May 30.
• Theft was reported in the 1800 block of East Prospect Road in Ashtabula Township at 5:40 p.m. on May 30.
• Theft was reported in the 5500 block of Route 6 in Hartsgrove Township at 1:17 p.m. on June 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 2300 block of Route 45 North in Austinburg Township at 4:57 p.m. on June 1.
• Fraud was reported in the 5800 block of Woodman Avenue in Ashtabula Township at 6 p.m. on June 1.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 5000 block of Center Road in Monroe Township at 2:13 a.m. on June 2.
• A dog bite was reported in the 2300 block of Hague Road in Orwell Township at 4:40 p.m. on June 2.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3900 block of Resolution Avenue in Ashtabula Township at 1:05 a.m. on June 3.
• A TPO violation was reported in the 3500 block of Austin Road in Geneva Township at 12:49 p.m. on June 3.
• Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Jones Road in Jefferson Township at 12:52 p.m. on June 3.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1600 block of West 3rd Street in Ashtabula at 8:11 p.m. on June 3.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 1600 block of Lenox-New Lyme Road in Lenox Township at 11:51 a.m. on June 4.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 2000 block of West Prospect Road in Saybrook Township at 12:25 p.m. on June 5.
• Theft in progress was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 1:34 p.m. on June 5.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 3000 block of Logan Lane in Rock Creek at 3:18 p.m. on June 5.
• An assault was reported in the 3500 block of Sentinel Road in Cherry Valley Township at 6:22 p.m. on June 7.
• Theft was reported in the 3400 block of South Main Street in Rock Creek at 8:54 p.m. on June 7.
