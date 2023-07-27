• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 7:39 p.m. on July 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 2900 block of GH Drive in Austinburg Township at 12:24 p.m. on July 17.
• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Water Street in Rock Creek at 7:10 a.m. on July 18.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 4:03 p.m. on July 21.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 8:40 p.m. on July 21.
• Abuse was reported in the 1900 block of Old Farm Street in Plymouth Township at 9:22 p.m. on July 21.
• Theft was reported in the 5800 block of South Ridge Road West in Saybrook Township at 9:12 p.m. on July 21.
• Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula County at 2:50 a.m. on July 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5700 block of Shepard Road in Saybrook Township at 3:27 a.m. on July 22.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 2400 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 7:35 a.m. on July 22.
• Theft was reported in the 5900 block of Route 167 in Pierpont Township at 2:51 p.m. on July 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Lakeshore Drive in Ashtabula Township at 3:12 a.m. on July 23.
• Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Route 45 North in Austinburg Township at 4:05 a.m. on July 23.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:55 p.m. on July 24.
