• Theft was reported in the 2300 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 11:36 a.m. on April 2.
• An assault was reported in the 1000 block of Doyle Road in Jefferson Township at 8:15 p.m. on April 4.
• A burglary was reported in the 3200 block of Homewood Avenue in Ashtabula Township at 8:28 p.m. on April 5.
• An assault was reported in the 3400 block of Liberty Street in Ashtabula Township at 7:27 a.m. on April 6.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1000 block of Route 7 North in Pierpont Township at 10:56 a.m. on April 7.
• Theft was reported in the 2400 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 1:32 p.m. on April 8.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 4:50 p.m. on April 8.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 1100 block of Carson Road in Plymouth Township at 5:27 p.m. on April 8.
• An assault was reported in the 7600 block of Center Road in Saybrook Township at 7:19 p.m. on April 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5800 block of Washington Boulevard in Saybrook Township at 7:50 p.m. on April 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5900 block of Center Road in Monroe Township at 8:23 p.m. on March 8.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 4500 block of Ayers Road in Cherry Valley Township at 2:39 p.m. on April 9.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 5800 block of Dunbar Avenue in Saybrook Township at 11:35 a.m. on April 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 5100 block of Church Street in Monroe Township at 11:43 a.m. on April 10.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 4500 block of Ayers Road in Cherry Valley Township at 12:24 p.m. on April 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.