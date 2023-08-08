• A burglary was reported in the 6400 block of Sunburn Road in Saybrook Township at 4:16 p.m. on July 27.
• A burglary was reported in the 7800 block of Route 534 in Windsor Township at 5:50 a.m. on July 28.
• Theft was reported in the 5200 block of North Ridge Road West in Saybrook Township at 9:27 a.m. on July 31.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 3500 block of Austin Road in Geneva Township at 2:40 p.m. on July 31.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 5900 block of Route 322 in Williamsfield Township at 8:58 a.m. on Aug. 1.
• Theft was reported in the 4100 block of Footville-Richmond Road in Dorset Township at 12:58 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• Shots fired was reported in the 5300 block of West Maple Avenue in Geneva Township at 4:50 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 3400 block of Harmon Hill Road in Ashtabula Township at 7:48 a.m. on Aug. 4.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 6700 block of Route 193 in Wayne township at 9:04 a.m. on Aug. 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of Austinburg Road in Saybrook Township at 11:31 a.m. on Aug. 4.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 1:48 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• An overdose was reported in the 3100 block of Court Street in Ashtabula Township at 9:34 p.m. on Aug. 4.
• Theft was reported in the 3400 block of Edgewood Drive in Ashtabula Township at 1:50 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 7:03 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• A suspicious person was reported at Court Street and East Prospect Road in Ashtabula Township at 9:38 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 6000 block of Route 322 in Windsor Township at 11:27 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 6200 block of Phillips Drive in Ashtabula Township at 7:05 a.m. on Aug. 6.
• A TPO violation was reported in the 3000 block of East Union Road in Lenox Township at 4:25 p.m. on Aug. 6.
