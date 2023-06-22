• A burglary was reported in the 4400 block of Route 45 in Rome Township at 11:45 a.m. on June 18.
• An accident was reported at Route 45 North and Interstate 90 in Austinburg Township at 8:35 p.m. on June 6.
• Damage to property was reported in the 2300 block of Route 45 North in Austinburg Township at 12:20 p.m. on June 10.
• An accident was reported in the 2500 block of Rome-Rock Creek Road in Morgan Township at 3:26 a.m. on June 11.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 7:25 p.m. on June 13.
• Deputies served a warrant in the 600 block of Cugel Farm Lane in Geneva at 10:39 a.m. on June 14.
• A suspicious person was reported at the U.S. Post Office in Kingsville Township at 10:40 a.m. on June 14.
• Theft was reported in the 4700 block of Footville-Richmond Road in Richmond Township at 12:31 p.m. on June 14.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Center Road South and South Ridge Road West in Saybrook Township at 2:08 p.m. on June 15.
• Theft was reported in the 2600 block of North Bend Road in Saybrook Township at 4:07 p.m. on June 15.
• Fraud was reported in the 1900 block of Morgan Road East in Plymouth Township at 5:15 p.m. on June 15.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the Fargo Drive Extension and East Prospect Road in Ashtabula Township at 11:51 p.m. on June 16.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3000 block of South Ridge Road West in Saybrook Township at 8:07 a.m. on June 17.
• An animal bite was reported on Totem Court in Andover Township at 9:17 p.m. on June 17.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4500 block of Gerald Road in Saybrook Township at 12:36 p.m. on June 18.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 6:42 p.m. on June 18.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2400 block of Hayford Road in Morgan Township at 10:37 p.m. on June 18.
• Theft in progress was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 11:16 p.m. on June 18.
• Fraud was reported din the 2000 block of Route 322 in Wayne Township at 9:09 a.m. on June 19.
• Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Jefferson Street in Rock Creek at 10:07 a.m. on June 19.
• Theft was reported in the 5400 block of Windsor-Mechanicsville Road in Hartsgrove Township at 1:05 p.m. on June 19.
• A burglary in progress was reported in the 1500 block of East 27th Street in Ashtabula Township at 6:20 p.m. on June 19.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 800 block of Route 322 East in Colebrook Township at 9:41 p.m. on June 19.
• Deputies served a warrant at East Prospect Road and Schenley Avenue in Ashtabula Township at 8:03 a.m. on June 20.
• Deputies served a warrant in the 5900 block of Bushnell Road in Monroe Township at 4:16 p.m. on June 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.