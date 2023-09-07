• A disturbance was reported in the 5200 block of Lakeview Drive in Andover Township at 6:22 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• Theft was reported in the 5700 block of West 58th Street in Ashtabula Township at 9:07 a.m. on Aug. 24.
• A loud noise complaint was reported at Hyde and Laskey roads in Hartsgrove at 9:51 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• Fraud was reported in the 6700 block of Cork-Cold Springs Road in Harpersfiled at 11:47 a.m. on Aug. 28.
• Fraud was reported in the 2900 block of Rome-Rock Creek Road in Morgan at 2:02 p.m. on Aug. 28.
• An assault was reported in the 6600 block of South Ridge Road West in Saybrook at 12:52 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• Reckless driving was reported at Route 534 and Alex Court at 8:01 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• A sex offense was reported in the 100 block of Park Street in Orwell at 10:35 a.m. on Sept. 1.
• Theft was reported in the 6700 block of South River Road in Harpersfield at 11:24 a.m. on Sept. 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Ireland Road and Route 6 in Hartsgrove at 11:43 a.m. on Sept. 1.
• A sex offense was reported in the 300 block of Sixteenth Street in Conneaut at 11:57 a.m. on Sept. 1.
• Theft was reported in the 2900 block of GH Drive in Austinburg at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• Theft was reported in the 2300 block of West Prospect Road in Saybrook at 4:24 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3800 block of Center Road in Monroe at 4:51 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 3200 block of Chapel Road in Saybrook at 10:35 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at East Main Street and Penman Road in Orwell at 5:14 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• An assault was reported in the 2800 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 7:02 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Perry Road and Route 46 in Jefferson Township at 10:02 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• A traffic pursuit took place on Route 6 and North Richmond Road in Pierpont at 4:05 a.m. on Sept. 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3100 block of River Glen Drive in Austinburg at 9:19 a.m. on Sept. 3.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 5:08 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East In Ashtabula Township at 5:52 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2700 block of Route 167 in Denmark at 7:07 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• A sex offense was reported in the 5300 block of Root Road in Monroe at 7:42 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Black Sea Road in Jefferson Township at 8:04 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Clay Street in Jefferson Township at 6:21 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4000 block of Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road in Monroe at 9:08 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• AN assault was reported in the 3400 block of Edgewood Drive in Ashtabula Township at 7:454 a.m. on Sept. 5.
• Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Ashwood Drive in Saybrook at 7:09 p.m. on Sept. 5.
• A sex offense was reported in the 4800 block of North Ridge Road East in Geneva Township at 12:44 p.m. on Sept. 6.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 3200 block of Schweitzer Road in Morgan at 3:38 p.m. on Sept. 6.
