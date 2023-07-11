• A missing juvenile was reported in the 3500 block of Route 193 in Sheffield Township at 7:11 p.m. on June 30.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 3000 block of West Prospect Road in Saybrook Township at 10:18 a.m. on July 10.
• A disturbance was reported in the 6700 block of Hayes Road in Wayne Township at 10:29 p.m. on July 1.
• Trespassing was reported in the 3500 block of West Prospect Road in Ashtabula Township at 8:40 p.m. on July 6.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 2100 block of Lake Road at 9:26 p.m. on July 10.
• Theft was reported in the 3400 block of Fargo Drive in Ashtabula Township at 2:23 p.m. on July 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 3300 block of South Main Street in Rock Creek at 3:22 p.m. on June 19.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 3200 block of Railroad Street in Rock Creek at 11:50 a.m. on July 7.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 8200 block of Townline Road in Windsor Township at 1:20 p.m. on July 8.
• Fraud was reported in the 1700 block of Dadeyville Road in Austinburg Township at 1:21 p.m. on July 9.
