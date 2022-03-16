CONNEAUT [emdash] Janis E. McCumber, 85, died March 15, 2022 at Villa at the Lake in Conneaut, Ohio. She was born June 3, 1936 in Wayne Township, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Wilsie (Richardson) Buzzard. Janis graduated from Ashtabula Harbor High School in 1954 and LPN school in 1971. She …