SHERIFF
• Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of Route 46 in Lenox Township at 11:02 a.m. on March 9.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 3400 block of Fargo Drive in Ashtabula Township at 11:24 a.m. on March 10.
• A burglary was reported in the 6700 block of Dodge Road in Orwell at 1:20 p.m. on March 10.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2900 block of Forman Road in Saybrook Township at 9:44 a.m. on March 11.
• Theft in progress was reported in the 3300 block of Ashtabula Township at 1:59 p.m. on March 11.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4100 block of Fargo Drive in Ashtabula Township at 2:15 a.m. on March 12.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 2200 block of Route 45 North in Austinburg Township at 4:41 a.m. on March 12.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2900 block of High Street in Rock Creek at 3:10 p.m. on March 12.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 7400 block of Center Road South in Saybrook Township at 4:27 p.m. on March 12.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 4800 block of Center Road in Monroe Township at 7:51 p.m. on March 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.