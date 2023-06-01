• Theft was reported in the 5500 block of Route 193 in Kingsville Township at 12:32 p.m. on May 23.
• An assault was reported in the 3000 block of Rome-Rock Creek Road in Rock Creek at 8:17 p.m. on May 23.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 3200 block of Railroad Street in Rock Creek at 3:40 p.m. on May 25.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 8:09 p.m. on May 25.
• An assault was reported in the 4100 block of Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road in Andover Township at 10:30 a.m. on May 26.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 2100 block of Metcalf Drive in Ashtabula Township at 10:59 a.m. on May 26.
• An overdose was reported in the 5200 block of State Road in Ashtabula Township at 12:41 a.m. on May 27.
• Theft was reported in the 4500 block of Benetka Road in Sheffield Township at 8:51 a.m. on May 27.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1800 block of South Ridge Road West in Ashtabula Township at 10:41 a.m. on May 27.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 11:04 a.m. on May 27.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 3800 block of Route 45 in Morgan Township at 3:22 p.m. on May 27.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 4:35 p.m. on May 27.
• Damage to property was reported in the 5100 block of Lakeview Drive in Andover Township at 8:22 p.m. on May 27.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4700 block of Route 6 in Andover Township at 1:27 a.m. on May 28.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 10:16 a.m. on May 28.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4400 block of North Ridge Road West in Saybrook Township at 6:31 p.m. on May 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 2100 block of Lake Road in Ashtabula Township at 12:14 a.m. on May 30.
• A burglary was reported in the 4000 block of Center Road in Monroe Township at 8:47 a.m. on May 30.
• A sex offense was reported in the 1100 block of Griggs Road in Jefferson Township at 8:11 p.m. on May 30.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1300 block of Chateau Street in Andover Township at 10:37 p.m. on May 31.
