• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4800 block of Myers Road in Geneva Township at 1:25 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• Fraud was reported in the 5000 block of Creek Road in Cherry Valley Township at 12:34 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3500 block of Jefferson Road in Plymouth Township at 6:28 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• A burglary in progress was reported in the 5300 block of West Maple Avenue in Geneva Township at 5:24 p.m. on Aug. 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 3000 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 8:52 a.m. on Aug. 18.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of Austin Road at 12:12 p.m. on Aug. 18.
• A sex offense was reported in the 4000 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 2:14 p.m. on Aug. 18.
• Theft was reported in the 4800 block of Lake Road in Ashtabula Township at 3:11 p.m. on Aug. 18.
• Reckless driving was reported at North Market and East Jefferson streets in Jefferson at 1:42 a.m. on Aug. 19.
• Burglary was reported in the 8200 block or South Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road in Williamsfield Township at 10:58 a.m. on Aug. 19.
• A dog bite was reported in the 8800 block of Munson Hill Road in Saybrook Township at 12:17 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 2900 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 7:02 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 6900 block of Pymatuning Lake Road in Williamsfield Township at 9:33 a.m. on Aug. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.