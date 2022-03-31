SHERIFF
• Theft in progress was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 2:54 p.m. on March 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 6600 block of First Avenue in Andover Township at 1 a.m. on March 22.
• A threat was reported in the 3100 block of Riverdale Road in Morgan Township at 11:22 a.m. on March 22.
• Theft was reported onRoute 7 South in Pierpont at 2:29 p.m. on March 22.
• Deputies conducted traffic stop at South Ridge and Keefus roads in Conneaut at 10:24 p.m. on March 22.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 5200 block of State Road in Ashtabula Township at 9:45 a.m. on March 25.
• Theft was reported in 3000 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 12:01 p.m. on March 25.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop near mile marker 96 on Route 11 in Ashtabula Township at 9:32 p.m. on March 25.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 3400 block of Fargo Drive in Ashtabula Township at 12:54 a.m. on March 26.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 2300 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 5:12 a.m. on March 26.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Route 11 and Route 46 in Plymouth Township at 6:44 a.m. on March 26.
• An overdose was reported in the 5700 block of Route 193 in Kingsville Township at 12:18 p.m. on March 26.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 3500 block of Austin Road in Geneva Township at 3:16 p.m. on March 26.
• Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Roxbury Avenue in Harpersfield Township at 3:47 p.m. on March 26.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 2300 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 7:12 p.m. on March 26.
• An overdose was reported in the 2300 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 4:37 a.m on March 27.
• An accident was reported in the 400 block of Camplands Boulevard at 9:47 a.m. on March 27.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 6100 block of North Ridge Road West in Geneva Township at 7:57 a.m. on March 28.
