• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of Route 6 East in New Lyme Township at 12:39 a.m. on June 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 6200 block of Phillips Drive in Ashtabula Township at 5:04 p.m. on June 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 6600 block of Root Road in Monroe Township at 1:56 p.m. on June 29.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 200 block of Route 193 South in Denmark Township at 4:18 p.m. on June 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3100 block of Aberdeen Avenue in Ashtabula Township at 9:42 a.m. on June 30.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3700 block of South Ridge Road in Kingsville Township at 11 p.m. on June 30.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 6600 block of Crawford Road in Saybrook Township at 12:16 a.m. on July 1.
• An overdose was reported in the 2500 block of Tower Road in Dorset Township at 7:47 a.m. on July 1.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 5700 block of Shepard Road in Saybrook Township at 9:54 p.m. on July 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 6700 block of Hayes Road in Wayne Township at 10:29 p.m. on July 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2700 block of Jefferson Street in Rock Creek at 11:25 p.m. on July 1.
• An assault was reported in the 6800 block of Graham Road in Pierpont Township at 8:27 a.m. on July 2.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4800 block of North Ridge Road West in Saybrook Township at 1:40 p.m. on July 2.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 8:22 p.m. on July 2.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4200 block of Pymatuning Lake Road in Andover Township at 6:54 p.m. on July 1.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 7900 block of Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road in Williamsfield Township at 11:36 a.m. on July 3.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 400 block of Apache Drive in Andover Township at 1:22 a.m. on July 4.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at routes 6 and 534 in Hartsgrove Township at 11:12 p.m. on July 5.
• A sex offense was reported in the 2900 block of High Street in Rock Creek at 9:23 a.m. on July 5.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 7300 block of Hayes Road in Wayne Township at 12:01 p.m. on July 5.
• Fraud was reported in the 2600 block of North Bend Road in Saybrook Township at 1:21 p.m. on July 5.
