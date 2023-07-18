GENEVA TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a eight-month-old in Geneva Township on Sunday.
According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received 911 call from the 6000 block of North Avenue in Geneva Township from a woman stating that her child was unresponsive, and she was taking the child to the hospital.
The child was taken to UH Geneva, and attempts to revive the child were unsuccessful, according to the release.
The woman told deputies she put the child to bed and stepped outside for 15 minutes, and when she came back the child was unresponsive and she began administering CPR, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time.
