American flags were plentiful on Sept. 11 as residents remembered the people killed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pa.
Teams from the Ashtabula County Youth Football League waved American flags in honor of the victims of the attacks, veterans and first responders in attendance at the event.
In Jefferson, more than 200 people attended an event at the Ashtabula County Police Memorial to honor those who died in the attacks and law enforcement officers that protect the county.
“Remember Then” performed at a patriotic concert at Lake Shore Park on Saturday evening with small American flags waving in the breeze. The event is held annually to remember the attacks.
