Ashtabula County receives Auditor of State award

JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County was recognized for a clean audit at an awards presentation on Tuesday.
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber’s office announced the county would receive the Auditor of State award in November. The award is given to entities that have a clean audit, which includes filing financial reports on time, no findings for recovery, material citations or weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance findings or questioned costs, according to a press release from Faber’s office.
The awards are presented upon the completion of financial audits, according to Faber’s office.
Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas said only 8 percent of local governments receive the award.
On Wednesday afternoon, the award was presented to Thomas by Perry Alexandrides, from the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office, Thomas said.
“It’s always possible, but we believe this is the first time [the county has received this award],” Thomas said.
Thomas said the award was the result of every county office’s fiscal arm following the guidelines and requirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.