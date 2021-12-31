JEFFERSON — Despite a constantly evolving COVID-19 situation, the Ashtabula County managed to have a larger unencumbered cash balance going into 2022 than it had going into 2021.
County Administrator Janet Discher said the county has an approximately $5 million unencumbered cash balance going into 2022. However, the county’s budget requests exceed its expected revenue by more than $4.5 million, she said. Discher said the county needs to examine its revenue estimates before deciding on a permanent 2022 budget.
That was a little higher than the county’s unencumbered cash balance going into 2021, she said.
The increase in cash balance was aided by strong sales tax dollars and other county funds performing very well, Discher said.
Discher said the county had to continue to adapt to the ever-changing situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the county had a strong year, budget-wise, and the county’s strongest sales tax collection ever.
“I think that signifies some confidence in our local economy, but also people’s willingness to spend money, and especially benefit from all we have to offer as it relates to tourism here in Ashtabula County,” Kozlowski said.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said it was a tough, but good year.
“Certainly, I think, we have concerns, and we’ll continue to have slower growth and positive things happen while we’re still struggling with the effects of COVID,” Ducro said. “Until we can seriously try to slow the spread of that, and hopefully have our community be a little safer and healthier, I think we’re going to have some challenges, especially for small businesses.”
Ducro encouraged people to consult with medical professionals and consider getting vaccinated.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said the expansions of Green Bay Packaging and Lake City Plating and the Harpersfield Community Reinvestment Area were significant for economic development this year.
“Those were probably, in my eyes, three of the top economic development [accomplishments] that we worked with our economic development teams with,” Whittington said.
The Harpersfield CRA will help support a new hotel at Spire, Whittington said. A groundbreaking took place for the hotel in November.
The county’s water and sewer system also received a record number of tap-ins to the county’s water system, Kozlowski said. Work is progressing well on preliminary work on a water tower in Harpersfield Township that will support development in the area, he said. Plans have also been finalized for the Coffee Creek sewer expansion in Austinburg Township, he said.
Kozlowski said he was proud of the county’s acquisition of the new space for the public defender’s office. The county purchased the building, and is leasing it to the public defender’s office. This way, the state, who pays rent for the public defender’s office, will pay the county back for the building, Kozlowski said.
“They’ve actually moved into their space, and will be fully up and operational in the new year from their Jefferson location,” Kozlowski said.
Commissioners have also been working hard on broadband expansion, Kozlowski said.
“I think we are making some headway in getting some broadband services in 2022,” Ducro said.
He said the commissioners had committed to matching funds in grant applications for four local internet service providers. Additionally, commissioners applied for a $10 million grant which would fund the installation of fiber cable along a number of state routes in the southern portions of the county.
Initially, the announcement of whether or not the county received that grant was supposed to be made in November, but has since been pushed back to January, Ducro said.
The agency administering the grant has been reaching out regularly, Ducro said.
