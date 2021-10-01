Ashtabula County Prevention Coalition to host P.A.R.T. Conference

ASHTABULA — Author and professor Dr. Jean Twenge will be the keynote speaker at the Ashtabula County Prevention Coalition’s 10th annual P.A.R.T. Conference.
Twenge will virtually present iGen: Teaching and Parenting the Smartphone Generation. The session will provide a behind-the-scenes look at today’s teens (based on surveys of 11 million young people), focusing on trends in independence, mental health, technology and substance use.
Today’s children, teens and young adults are what Twenge refers to as the iGen generation (born after 1995). These youth are the first generation to spend their adolescence with smartphones.
“iGen’ers are growing up more slowly as adolescents, spending more time online and spending less time hanging out with their friends in person,” she said. “They are also spending less time sleeping. Perhaps, as a result, they are more likely to experience unhappiness, anxiety and depression.”
Participants will walk away from this session with ideas for how to help young people find a better balance with technology and be healthier and happier, she said.
Twenge, a professor of psychology at San Diego State University, is the author of more than 140 scientific publications and several books.
She frequently gives talks and seminars on teaching and working with today’s young generation. Her audiences have included college faculty and staff, high school teachers, military personnel, camp directors and corporate executives.
Her research has been covered in Time, Newsweek, The New York Times, USA Today, U.S. News and World Report and The Washington Post. She has been featured on Today, Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, Fox and Friends, NBC Nightly News, Dateline NBC and National Public Radio. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Chicago and a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan.
The P.A.R.T Conference is virtual again this year throughout the month of October because of the COVID pandemic. The conference focuses on substance abuse and mental health prevention, awareness, recovery and treatment.
For more information or to sign up to hear Twenge or any of the other sessions going on throughout the month of October, visit the Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board’s website at ashtabulamhrs.org/part-conference-trainings/.
