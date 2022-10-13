JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County and the Ashtabula County Port Authority are working out the structure of an agreement to allow the port authority to borrow $2 million of the county’s ARPA funds, to be used for economic development.
Ashtabula County Port Authority Executive Director Mark Winchell said the port authority is looking to have funds available for important investments.
“There are some very strategic and high-level projects that have been kind of happening in the background, and are coming to the forefront, and there’s just opportunities that we can’t afford to miss on, as an economic development community,” Winchell said.
Winchell said the program will create jobs and tax revenue, and will support long-term development opportunities.
The exact structure of the deal is still being worked out, Winchell said.
The port authority will pay the county back, he said.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to really create that economic activity through resources and funds that we currently have available, return those funds and resources back to the county, and the county is made whole so they can do what they need to do, and the development community can grow, and we can see more jobs and more tax revenue created from that,” Winchell said.
Land acquisition will be part of what the money is used for, he said.
“There are a couple tremendously strategic sites within the county that make a lot of sense for large-scale development projects,” Winchell said.
The funds will also be used for job creation, he said.
“Ultimately, the idea is to put parcels that are currently either productive or under-productive into a higher level of productivity, in terms of jobs, tax revenues generated, and just overall economic development energy and spending,” Winchell said.
J.P. Ducro, president of the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners, said the funds will be from $10 million in ARPA funding the county set aside as revenue replacement.
“It would give them some capital to work on some economic development projects,” Ducro said. The funds would also give the port authority some flexibility in pursuing economic development projects, he said.
“We appreciate all the work that Mark and the board at the port authority have done to be proactive,” Ducro said.
The commissioners are working to be proactive and leverage the resources they have to help the community, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.