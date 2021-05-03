Portions of Ashtabula County will go to the polls tomorrow, May 4, with a number of levies and two primaries on the ballot.
Here are the precients that will be voting on Tuesday, and where they vote:
• Ashtabula 1-A: The Elks Club, 3115 Lake Road West, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula 1-B: The Elks Club, 3115 Lake Road West, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula 1-C: Lighted Cross Lutheran Church, 2310 West 9th Street, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula 1-D: The Elks Club, 3115 Lake Road West, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula 2-A: Lighted Cross Lutheran Church, 2310 West 9th Street, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula 2-B: Ashtabula Township Park Commission, 1700 East 1st Street, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula 2-C: Ashtabula Township Park Commission, 1700 East 1st Street, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula 2-D: The Elks Club, 3115 Lake Road West, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula 3-A: Ashtabula County District Library, 4335 Park Avenue, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula 3-B: Lighted Cross Lutheran Church, 2310 West 9th Street, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula 3-C: Peoples Baptist Church, 3837 West Avenue, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula 3-D: Peoples Baptist Church, 3837 West Avenue, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula 4-A: Ashtabula County District Library, 4335 Park Avenue, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula 4-B: Ashtabula County District Library, 4335 Park Avenue, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula 4-C: Ashtabula County District Library, 4335 Park Avenue, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula 4-D: Ashtabula County District Library, 4335 Park Avenue, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula 5-A: Peoples Baptist Church, 3837 West Avenue, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula 5-B: Ashtabula County District Library, 4335 Park Avenue, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula 5-C: Ashtabula County District Library, 4335 Park Avenue, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula 5-D: People’s Baptist Church, 3837 West Avenue, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula Township 1: Pentecostal Church of God, 2201 Cook Road, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula Township 2: ODOT Garage, 492 Seven Hills Road, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula Township 3: Ashtabula Township Park Commission, 1700 East 1st Street, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula Township 4: Pentecostal Church of God, 2201 Cook Road, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula Township 5: Pentecostal Church of God, 2201 Cook Road, Ashtabula
• Ashtabula Township 6: Pentecostal Church of God, 2201 Cook Road, Ashtabula
• Denmark Township (Buckeye School District only): Denmark Township Hall, 2734 Route 193, Jefferson
• Hartsgrove Township: Hartsgrove Township Hall, Route 6 and Route 534, Rome
• Jefferson Village 1: Jefferson Village Recreational Center, 11 East Jefferson Street, Jefferson
• Jefferson Village 2: Jefferson Village Recreational Center, 11 East Jefferson Street, Jefferson
• Jefferson Village 3: Jefferson Village Recreational Center, 11 East Jefferson Street, Jefferson
• Jefferson Township 1: Jefferson United Methodist Church, 125 East Jefferson Street
• Jefferson Township 2: Jefferson United Methodist Church, 125 East Jefferson Street
• Jefferson Township 3: Jefferson United Methodist Church, 125 East Jefferson Street
• Kingsville Township 1: First Baptist Church, 6003 State Route 193, Kingsville
• Kingsville Township 2: First Baptist Church, 6003 State Route 193, Kingsville
• Monroe Township 1 (Buckeye School District only): 4095 Center Road, Conneaut
• North Kingsville Village 1: North Kingsville Municipal Building, 3541 East Center Street, North Kingsville.
• North Kingsville Village 2: Living Waters Baptist Church, 2314 West Center Street, North Kingsville
• North Kingsville Village 3: Living Waters Baptist Church, 2314 West Center Street, North Kingsville
• Plymouth Township 1: Plymouth Fire Hall, 1001 Plymouth Road, Ashtabula
• Plymouth Township 2: Plymouth Fire Hall, 1001 Plymouth Road, Ashtabula
• Saybrook Township 1: Saybrook Town Hall, 7247 Center Road South, Ashtabula
• Saybrook Township 2: Lakeside High School, 6600 Sanborn Road, Ashtabula
• Saybrook Township 3: First Covenant Church, 3300 Carpenter Road, Ashtabula
• Saybrook Township 4: Lakeside High School, 6600 Sanborn Road, Ashtabula
• Saybrook Township 5: First Covenant Church, 3300 Carpenter Road, Ashtabula
• Saybrook Township 6: First Covenant Church, 3300 Carpenter Road, Ashtabula
• Saybrook Township 7: Saybrook Township Hall, 7247 Center Road South, Ashtabula
• Saybrook Township 8: Lakeside High School, 6600 Sanborn Road, Ashtabula
• Sheffield Township 1 (Ashtabula and Buckeye School Districts): Sheffield Fire Hall, 3636 Monroe Road, Kingsville
• Sheffied Township 2 (Buckeye School District only): Sheffield Fire Hall, 3636 Monroe Road, Kingsville
• Trumbull Township: Trumbull Township Fire Hall: 2443 Route 534, Geneva
• Windsor Township: Windsor Community Center 5430 Route 322, Windsor
