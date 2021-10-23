JEFFERSON — The Ohio Department of Health reported earlier this week that the county has reached a grim milestone: 200 county residents have died from COVID-19.
As of Friday, ODH reported 204 deaths in Ashtabula County from COVID-19.
The news comes as the county approaches 10,000 total infections since the start of the pandemic. According to ODH, there have been 9,701 COVID-19 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic, and 543 people have been hospitalized.
Ashtabula County Health Commissioner Jay Becker said the number of deaths and new cases goes to show that we are not out of the pandemic.
“I think a lot of people, they’re letting up their guard,” Becker said. “We still have a lot of vulnerable people in our society.”
Ashtabula County is ranked 34th among Ohio counties for new COVID-19 cases per capita, with 561.5 cases per 100 residents in the last two weeks, according to ODH.
“We’re climbing, climbing, climbing,” Becker said. He blamed the high number of cases per capita on the county’s low vaccination rate.
As of Friday, 48.25 percent of Ashtabula County residents have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 45.46 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, according to ODH. Ashtabula County continues to lag behind the state in vaccination rates.
Statewide, 55.01 percent of residents have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 51.38 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.
According to the CDC, 66.2 percent of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 57.3 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated.
ODH reported 4,078 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Friday, 476 fewer cases than the 21 day average. There have been more than 1.5 million COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 23,955 people have died from the disease.
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control reports more than 45 million cases of COVID-19, and 730,000 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.