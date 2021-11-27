There have been more than 12,000 cases of COVID-19 in Ashtabula County since the start of the pandemic, according to information released by the Ohio Department of Health on Friday.
There have been 12,096 cases of COVID in the county, along with 676 hospitalizations and 225 deaths, according to ODH.
Last week, ODH ranked Ashtabula County sixth among Ohio’s 88 counties for new COVID-19 cases per capita, reporting 929.6 new cases per 100,000 residents. Updated numbers from ODH were not available as of time of writing. The statewide number of new cases per capita at the time was 496.3.
Just over 50 percent of county residents have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccination, and 46.73 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated, according to ODH. Vaccination numbers continue to lag behind the state average of 57.61 percent of state residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 52.63 percent fully vaccinated.
Nationwide there have been 47.9 million cases of COVID-19, and 773,779 deaths from the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Nationwide, 69.7 percent of people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 59.1 percent are fully vaccinated.
