ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will be on-hand at the Ashtabula County Home Show to discuss the potential benefits of the facility for residents, and to have conversations with potential employees.
George Dubic, administrator of the Ashtabula County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, said the facility offers a variety of options for care, including skilled care to short term respite stays.
“We provide excellent wound care, post-surgical short term stays,” Dubic said. “We offer an in-house dialysis unit.” People on dialysis can be treated in house, and don’t need to be taken via ambulance to another facility, he said.
The Ashtabula County Home Show will take place from March 11-13 at Ashtabula Towne Square, during mall hours.
Dubic said they will also speak to people who are looking to transition to a career in the healthcare industry. Dubic said the Home Show would offer a very informal setting to learn about the Ashtabula County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center or long-term care.
The center has openings at every position, Dubic said.
For an entry level care-giving position, the center provides and pays for training hours, Dubic said.
“So those folks can definitely break into the industry knowing that it’s all going to be covered by us,” Dubic said.
This is a good way for people who want a change in their career to learn what healthcare is all about, he said.
The facility is owned by the county and managed by Generations Senior Living, Dubic said.
“We’ve had a wonderful partnership with the county since 1989,” he said.
This is the first year for the Ashtabula County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at the Home Show, Dubic said.
“We look at it as an awesome opportunity to give back to the community,” he said. “This event has been heralded by many as a wonderful, prideful event, so we definitely wanted to be part of it.”
