Nationwide, there is a shortage of about 35,000 teachers. Ohio has an estimated shortage of 9,000 teachers, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
Local educators say Ashtabula County is not immune to the teacher shortage.
“We are not seeing the volume of applicants for teaching positions,” said Patrick Colucci, superintendent at Buckeye Local Schools. “Our tutoring and substitute teaching positions have been extremely difficult to fill over the past few years. Since COVID, there has been an increase in students coming to school with more social/emotional needs and it is very difficult for teachers to just focus on academics.”
School districts are now hiring outside agencies and behavioral specialists for their expertise in handling student social/emotional needs in order to support teachers with classroom management. Also the increase in mandated programming and professional development can be overwhelming for teachers to work a normal day, he said.
“With all of these added pressures, the education profession isn’t as glamorous and inviting of a vocation as it once was,” Colucci said. “Teachers today have a great concern for their own safety and well-being amidst a polarized society and politicalization. Educators must reclaim the narrative of public schools from the abundance of societal issues and rhetoric that have crept inside our walls.”
Colucci believes building relationships with students, parents and community is paramount for the success of public schools.
“We need to protect good teaching and maintain vision for our students and their sense of belonging,” he said. “We can only do this together, we cannot do this alone.”
Grand Valley Local Schools Superintendent William Nye said his district can not find substitutes, and there is a huge shortage of them, as well as teachers.
“We have sub shortages in every category especially in the category of bus drivers,” he said. “Special Education teachers are in high demand. There is strong demand in other disciplines. Math and science teachers are especially very hard to find.”
Nye chairs a local scholarship for students who want to go into the teaching field.
“Twelve years ago there would be 40 applicants county wide,” he said. “Lately we are hopeful for 12 and have had as low as six applicants for two scholarships that pay $2,000 a year when they are in school.”
Nye believes the shortage stems from the public vilifying public educators and every year there are more demands on teachers.
“The public paints one bad incident with a broad brush and tarnishes public educators,” he said. “Teachers are frustrated, feel unsupported by their own government and often take the brunt of fallout for one bad apple in the system.”
A bill signed Jan. 5 by Gov. Mike DeWine could help with the teacher shortage in Ohio. House Bill 554 was designed specifically to bring professionals back to their previous profession as teachers in order to lessen the load on current teachers, which includes a lack of substitutes.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 600,000 teachers have left public education since January 2020.
As passed by the House and the Senate in December, HB 554 requires the Ohio State Board of Education to issue non-renewable two-year temporary educator licenses to those who have allowed their professional teacher’s certificates or professional educator licenses to expire, but don’t have any disciplinary measures on their teaching record.
The board also is required to issue professional educator licenses to those temporary license holders who complete six semester hours or 18 units of continuing education courses in their area of licensure.
In September, the Ohio Education Association released recommendations on remedies for the teacher shortage as part of the National Education Association’s Educator Voice Program. Those recommendations included an immediate increase to the state minimum teacher’s salary from $40,000 to $50,000, a full-funding of the Fair School Funding Plan in the next budget, boosting educators’ retirement programs and extension of Public Service Loan Forgiveness deadlines.
“Teachers go into the profession of education to work with kids,” Nye said. “They know the pay is not the greatest, however, they know their year is shorter and there are good benefits. Pay may be a small issue but I think professional respect is what is waning and why wouldn’t the public want to support and invest in professionals that help raise a child.”
Geneva Area City Schools Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said she believes everyone is seeing a shortage of workers, including districts looking for teachers.
“It was reported that in the state of Ohio school districts started this year with 17,000 fewer people working in K-12 education,” she said. “Whereas years ago districts would receive dozens of applications for a single position, that is certainly no longer the case.”
Lori Riley, superintendent of the Conneaut Area City Schools, said the district hired a number of teachers at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to keep class sizes down.
“We were able to hire phenomenal teachers,” she said. “People wanted to come to Conneaut, so at this time, no, we don’t have a teacher shortage. But what we have a shortage of is the other side that we need to keep schools running, that are just as important, bus drivers, custodians, para-pros.
“That’s where we see the shortage, on the non-teaching staff side, and we need them to keep us going as well.”
Riley said the district is constantly advertising for open positions and trying to spread the word that it is hiring.
Pymatuning Valley Local Schools Superintendent Chris Edison said the district has been fortunate to maintain teachers, but is having difficulty finding substitutes when teachers are sick or off for other reasons, such as maternity leave.
“We are definitely experiencing a substitute teacher shortage,” Edison said.
He said the staff and parents have worked hard to find people to fill the positions.
Edison said he is part of a national group of rural educators that meet remotely once a month. He said discussion with other educators indicate it is a national problem.
Pymatuning Valley High School Principal Daniel Jackson said he had to employ two different substitutes to cover different days during a teacher’s maternity leave. He said state regulations have been modified to help districts staff classrooms.
