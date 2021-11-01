Ashtabula County did not make the cut for state grant funds to pay for construction of a new county jail.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced four counties, Coshocton, Gallia, Harrison and Lawrence, would receive a total of $41.5 million for new jail construction, and the Scioto County Jail and the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail would receive $1.5 and $1.9 million respectively for renovations, according to a press release from DeWine’s office.
The funding for the grants was included in S.B. 310, which was signed into law by DeWine in December, 2020. The bill included $50 million for local jail renovations, according to the release. The remaining $5 million will go to address smaller safety issues at other jails in the state.
The Ashtabula County Commissioners applied for $30 million in funding to pay for construction of a new Ashtabula County Jail, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Commissioners.
“We are hopeful other grants and funding can be made available in the future and are optimistic about the legislation being considered at the state for future capital jail projects,” Commissioner J.P. Ducro said in the press release.
A bill passed by the Ohio House would create a program to fund county jails in a way similar to how new school construction is funded in the state, with areas ranked by need and ability to generate income. The bill was introduced in the Ohio Senate on Oct. 19, and was referred to a committee, according to the legislature’s website.
“We realize none of those resources are certain and that is exactly why we wanted to be sure to have a plan that would allow us to completely cover all the expenses for construction, operations, and staffing of a new facility,” Ducro said in the release. “If we are fortunate enough to get funding later, we can roll back the tax to an amount needed to cover the remainder of the expense.”
The Ashtabula County Commissioners and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office have been campaigning in support of Issue 1, a .5 percent, 20 year criminal justice sales tax increase, for several months, holding a number of informational sessions throughout the county.
The funds from the sales tax could be used for funding law enforcement, the construction and operation of a jail and other criminal and administrative justice uses, according to the language on Tuesday’s ballot.
When reached via telephone on Sunday, Ducro said he hopes the announcement that Ashtabula County will not be receiving grant funds from the state clears up questions and misconceptions that people may have about the grant request. Ducro said a number of people had told him they would not support the sales tax increase because they believed the county was going to receive a large amount of grant funding for the jail.
“We’re hopeful there may be other opportunities to get funding, but I don’t want to rely on what-ifs from other government agencies to solve our problems,” Ducro said.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said in the release Ashtabula County not receiving funding from the grant is unfortunate, but there is still a plan to move the project forward. “That plan is to Vote Yes on Issue 1,” Whittington said in the release.
Earlier this year, the commissioners announced the proposed new 292 bed jail facility would be located just north of King Luminaire on Route 46 in Jefferson Township, if the proposed sales tax increase passes.
In the release Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said he is incredibly disappointed that Ashtabula County did not receive funding when the county’s needs are so great and so much work has gone into the planned new jail.
Ducro encouraged people to vote in Tuesday’s election.
