ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center and Premiere Fitness are hosting Meet Us on the Plaza Saturday at the ACMC Health and Wellness Plaza on Lake Avenue.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot.
The Ashtabula Health Department will be on-hand to give COVID-19 vaccines and ACMC caregivers will provide free health screenings.
There will be games for children with ACMC pediatricians, Dr. Sathish Adigopula and Dr. Sampurna Shakya. There also will be a Big Dog Bounce House, face painting, crafts, music by Oldies by Nicely Done, Zumba with Nick Cusano, and a variety of vendors, including Holly’s Hearing Center, ACMC Home Health, Pampered Chef, Paparazzi, Mary Kay, Hula Hoop Dancer Jo Lynn Evvs and door prizes.
There will be food trucks and My Neighborhood Collective Farmer’s Market.
For more information on Meet Us on the Plaza, visit the calendar at www.acmchealth.org.
