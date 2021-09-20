ASHTABULA — A parking lot turned into a multi-generational playground on Saturday morning as “Meet us on the Plaza” provided entertainment, food vendors and many other activities.
The event was sponsored by Ashtabula County Medical Center and Premiere Fitness with an eye to the young and more mature, said Premiere Fitness Wellness Specialist June Parmater.
“We wanted to have a fun event for the community,” Parmater said. She said there was a sprinkling of ACMC booths with local vendors as well as oldies music, a bouncey house and a hula-hoop perfomer.
Jo Evvs, the hula-hoop performer, said this was her first event since the pandemic hit.
Nicole Simms attended the event with her family after hearing about it at the Ashtabula County Medical Center Health and Fitness Plaza where she works and where the event was held. Simm’s daughter Skyler, 10, she said the event was “exciting.”
She said the family decided to come and check out the event.
“With COVID, there hasn’t been much to do,” Simms said.
Bonnie and Greg Felde took the time to dance to music performed by “Oldies by Nicely Done.” The couple said they enjoy supporting local vendors, the band is one of their favorites and it was a beautiful day to do something outside.
One of the vendors was from “My Neighbors Collaborative” that grew vegetables for 20 families this summer and sold the surplus at the plaza on Tuesdays. Pam Bean, volunteer coordinator for the Community Supported Agriculture program sponsored by MNC, said it was a great event to sell the vegetables.
The Ashtabula County Health Department also provided COVID-19 shots for those who were interested.
