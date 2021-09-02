Ashtabula County Medical Center celebrates opening of new sleep center

ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center celebrated the opening of its Center for Sleep Medicine Wednesday at a newly renovated space a few blocks south of the hospital on Lake Avenue.
About 25 community leaders gathered for a 12:15 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the new sleep center.
ACMC has been offering testing and treatment for sleep disorders since 2003. Testing was originally done in two rooms within the hospital, but overhead pages and typical hospital noises didn’t allow for the best sleep environment.
In 2006, ACMC created new sleep study rooms in the former Ashtabula Clinic building, which also housed business offices. The Center for Sleep Medicine became the only service in that building when the accounting and patient financial services departments into the ACMC Commons in the ACMC Health and Wellness Plaza in 2019.
“Approximately 40 million Americans have a sleep disorder,” said ACMC President and CEO Michael Habowski. “This center will help members of our community sleep better and enjoy a higher quality of life.”
The new ACMC Center for Sleep Medicine was designed to mimic a home-like setting, boasting four individual sleep rooms. One of the rooms is a dedicated family room that will allow a parent to stay in the room with a child or a caretaker to stay with an elderly patient who needs additional assistance, said Sue Billec, clinical director.
The center employs a total of eight people, with day and night shifts.
“We usually see patients from 8:30 to 10 p.m.,” Billec said, noting they try to follow the patient’s sleep schedule.
ACMC offers sleep studies under the guidance of pulmonologist, Dr. Yisa Babawande Sunmonu, who is board-certified in sleep medicine diagnosis and treatment. During a sleep study, a trained polysomnographer monitors the sleeper’s heart rate, oxygen levels, breathing patterns, the number of times they are awakened from sleep, and more. After reviewing the sleep study, treatment options are offered to improve the quality of sleep, which leads to improved health and improved day-to-day productivity and well-being.
“ACMC was the first to offer sleep studies in Ashtabula County,” Habowski said. “This sleep center is the result of a 20 year commitment to Ashtabula County.”
The ACMC Center for Sleep Medicine is accredited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and The Joint Commission.
To learn more about the ACMC Center for Sleep Medicine or ACMC’s Rehabilitation Services, visit www.acmchealth.org.
