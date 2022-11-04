• Alan James Kirkpatrick, 54, and Tammy Jean Switzer, 55
• Devin Joseph Cerjan, 21, and Hope Dencey Stanley, 20
• Jessy Lee Pack, 28, and Misty Jo Sackett, 26
• William Edward Stafford, 51, and Janelle Susann Dixon, 47
• Tyler Andrew Vines, 27, and Amber Nicole Kiphart, 26
• Marlin M. Miller, 20, and Leona R. Detweiler, 21
• Matthew James Greene, 37, and Velvet Dawn Henry, 42
• Michael Howard Mull, 37, and Stacey Rene Febel, 35
• Charles Francis Scott Fortune, 30, and Rachel Diane Sito, 29
• Daniel Burt Hines, 29, Cassandra Lynn Shega, 34
• Dylan Ronald Bowers, 22, and Shelby Lynn Taylor, 21
• Peter Joseph Hobe, 36, and Jillian Elizabeth Harris, 37
• Andrew Thomas Nelson, 31, and Jade Omosura Buhite, 32
• Gabriel Robert Luther, 22, and Laurie Marie Elizabeth Wagner, 23
• Levi M. Miller, 22, and Ada L. Miller, 22
• Ahmed Hamdy Mohamed, 31, and Laken Mykel Dowd, 24
• Geoffrey Evert Johnson, 28, and Morgan Marie Speakman, 24
• Jordan Thomas Massey, 27, and Lindsay Jo Snyder, 27
• Paul Timothy Block, 32, and Kimberly Nicole Mariotti, 35
• William Eric Barson, 53, and Kerry Deanne McCoy, 50
• Jacob Shaffer, 80, and Catherine Collette Cartia, 64
• Joseph Grey Smith, 25, and Shannon Maureen Hogle, 24
• Colin Michael Lake, 26, and Taylor Ann Panas, 26
• James Michael Buie, 22, and Tara Rae Henderson, 22
• Ryan Dana Buell, 22, and Bobbi Lee Hughes, 22
• Nathaniel Ralston Musacchio, 32, and Mikenzie Alyse Johnston, 21
• Michael Ray Taggart, 50, and Mary Ann Catherine, 46
• Jonah Jennings Ashley, 26, and Nichole Marie Bucci, 28
• Michael Devi Meredith, 44, and Tasha Lynn Blare, 42
• Adam Theodore Miller, 34, and Tiffany Ann Miller, 34
• Dalton Todd Pencarinha, 32, and Brooke Ashley Sanford, 27
• Steven Dale Cassatt, 54, and Lisa Marie Lett, 51
• Mark Matthew Stanisa, 48, and Sarah Renee Ozimec, 38
