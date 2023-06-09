• Kathleen Ann Bildstein, 43, and Connie Lynn Houser, 55
• John A. Miller, 21, and Lizzie Ann J. Miller, 21
• Michael Edwin Pawlowski, 45, and Kiysha Airi Stillman, 26
• John Michael Noffsinger, 34, and Brittany Ann Gattarello, 28
• Devin William Nelson, 21, and Heaven Lee Faith Overton, 20
• Desean Lovell Taylor, 23, and Jordan Lee Scott, 26
• Aris Merthia Hill, 28. and Mercedes Michelle Johnston, 28
• Mervin L. Miller, 21, and Leona R. Hochstetler, 21
• Billy Joe Ketron, 59, and Christine Marie White, 52
• Kevin Scott Bihlajama, 37, and Bilhan Zoheth Hernandez Rodriguez, 28
• Rolland S. Ballard Jr., 57, and Lisa Susanne Zapp, 53
• William Keith Johnston II, 52, and Shannon Beverly Decamillo, 51
• Eric Christopher Leya, 27, and Chelsea Lynn Bosiljevac, 27
• Reuben J. Petersheim, 19, and Emma J. Byler, 22
• Mark Allen Morrow, 32, and Jessica Rose Alicea, 30
• Jonathan Hernandez Pagan, 38, and Stacey Lee Campbell, 40
• Derek Michael Kirby, 28, and Kylee Ann Kaplan, 29
• Anthony James Klie, 30, and Kayla Diane Sanden, 33
• Brian Kenneth Kidwell, 45, and Sheri Louise Sayre, 38
• Jonathan Lee Eichele, 35, and Angel-Dawn Maureen Wheeler, 36
• Tylor Lee Anthony, 31, and Alexandria Lynn Denardo, 30
• Jared Lee Petro, 26, and Rebecca Ann Neely, 24
• Tracy Morgan Leslie Sparks, 50, and Nicole Christine Rich, 39
• Daniel Lee Leininger, 38, and Andrea Michelle Thompson, 35
• David Michael Boles, 62, and Bonita Jeanne Herrick, 73
• Robert Earl Kearney Jr., 48, and Jill Marie Yonushonis, 47
• Kenneth James Wulff, 35, and Elizabeth Marie Bordeaux, 26
• Xavier Josue Oliveras, 29, and Savannah Rae Alago, 24
• Brian Medina Negron, 26, and Lohanys Pagan, 34
• Brian Edward Talladino, 44, and Alyssa Ashley Kasunic, 38
