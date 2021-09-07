||||
Ashtabula County Marriage Licenses
ASHTABULA [emdash] Christine (Thompson) Kettunen, 63, passed away Monday September 6, 2021 at UH Geneva Medical Center following a very brief illness. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Fleming-Billman Funeral Home, 526 W. Prospect Rd. Ashtabula
Donald W. Lawrence, 71, passed away September 7, 2021 at Hillcrest Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Fleming-Billman Funeral Home, 49 W. Jefferson St.
John "Jack" Simmons, 81, died Monday, September 6, 2021. Funeral services Friday, September 10, 2021, 2PM, at the Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home, 500 W. Prospect Rd., Ashtabula. Visitation Friday,1-2PM, at the funeral home. www.ducro.com
